YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,636,000 after purchasing an additional 27,125 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 9,067 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,808,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 269,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,337,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

MCK stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.74. 34,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,239. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $110.52 and a 1-year high of $156.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.60. The firm has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of -43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60. The company had revenue of $57.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 32.77% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.70.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $624,248.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,914.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

