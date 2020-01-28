YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,905 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,251 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 234.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 814.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 1,610.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 178.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 14,575.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $433,765.28. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,067 shares of company stock valued at $690,865. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:XEC traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.12. 45,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,759. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.41. Cimarex Energy Co has a twelve month low of $37.19 and a twelve month high of $77.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.03 and a 200 day moving average of $47.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $582.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. Cimarex Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is presently 10.81%.

XEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.82.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

