Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) will announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Belden’s earnings. Belden posted earnings per share of $1.66 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Belden will report full year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.23). Belden had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a positive return on equity of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $620.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on BDC. Cross Research cut Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Longbow Research raised Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Belden to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Belden has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

BDC traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $49.99. 247,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,443. Belden has a twelve month low of $41.50 and a twelve month high of $64.33. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Belden by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after buying an additional 16,084 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Belden by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Belden during the 4th quarter worth about $1,100,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Belden by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 62,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after buying an additional 12,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Belden by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

