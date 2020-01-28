Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.13. Chuy’s posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $109.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.88 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on CHUY. ValuEngine downgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush upgraded Chuy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.50 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, CL King began coverage on Chuy’s in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chuy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

NASDAQ CHUY traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,424. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $29.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.25. The company has a market cap of $417.86 million, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 79,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Chuy’s by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 220,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after buying an additional 104,497 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Chuy’s by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,049,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Chuy’s by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 688,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,059,000 after buying an additional 101,116 shares in the last quarter.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

