Zacks: Analysts Anticipate General Electric (NYSE:GE) to Announce $0.18 EPS

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect General Electric (NYSE:GE) to post $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for General Electric’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. General Electric posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that General Electric will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $23.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.23.

GE stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $11.73. The company had a trading volume of 62,696,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,063,051. General Electric has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $12.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.14. The stock has a market cap of $102.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 112,158,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,177,663,000 after acquiring an additional 364,061 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,982,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 22.2% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 2,258.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 8,537 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 18.8% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Earnings History and Estimates for General Electric (NYSE:GE)

