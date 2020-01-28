Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to announce $0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is ($0.15). Occidental Petroleum posted earnings per share of $1.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 88.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $2.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.22.

In related news, Director Jack B. Moore acquired 12,900 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $498,069.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,988,527.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William R. Klesse acquired 6,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.09 per share, with a total value of $228,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,540,442.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,129 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $2,788,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 72,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.23. The stock had a trading volume of 472,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,511,228. The company has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $68.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

