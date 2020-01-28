Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) will announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. Oracle posted earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oracle will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORCL. Barclays decreased their price objective on Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 289,193 shares of company stock worth $15,846,893. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $30,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $53.46. The stock had a trading volume of 8,620,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,898,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.84. Oracle has a 1-year low of $49.19 and a 1-year high of $60.50. The company has a market cap of $173.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

