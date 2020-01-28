Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to Announce $1.20 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28. Penske Automotive Group posted earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year earnings of $5.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.14 to $5.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

In related news, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $256,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,713.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 105.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 24.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 42.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAG stock opened at $48.20 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $41.26 and a 1 year high of $53.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.90 and its 200-day moving average is $47.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

