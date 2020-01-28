Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.77 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) to report sales of $7.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.68 billion and the highest is $8.19 billion. Schlumberger reported sales of $7.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full-year sales of $32.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.96 billion to $34.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $34.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.10 billion to $36.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLB. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Cowen downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

Shares of Schlumberger stock remained flat at $$33.96 during trading hours on Friday. 10,935,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,523,433. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $49.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $2,332,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $792,741.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,155.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,735 shares of company stock worth $3,594,864 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 14,241.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,921,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,600 shares in the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $102,130,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,868,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,571,386,000 after buying an additional 2,340,320 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Schlumberger by 28.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,216,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,921,000 after buying an additional 717,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $25,219,000. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

