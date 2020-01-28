Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) will post ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.02. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.72% and a negative return on equity of 54.40%. The company had revenue of $25.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.16 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

TUFN stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.00. 370,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,063. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $31.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day moving average is $17.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

