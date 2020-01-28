Zacks: Analysts Expect Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.76 Million

Brokerages expect Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) to announce sales of $47.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brightcove’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $47.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.87 million. Brightcove reported sales of $40.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brightcove will report full-year sales of $184.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $184.49 million to $184.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $199.74 million, with estimates ranging from $198.52 million to $200.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brightcove.

BCOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised Brightcove from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOV traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.88. 104,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,524. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.23. The firm has a market cap of $357.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Brightcove has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $12.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCOV. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Brightcove by 2,773.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 383,523 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its holdings in Brightcove by 2.5% in the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,025,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,702,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Brightcove by 182.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 169,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 109,800 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Brightcove by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Brightcove by 477.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 33,008 shares during the period. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

