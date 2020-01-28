Zacks: Analysts Expect Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) to Post -$0.82 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) to post ($0.82) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Millendo Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.66) and the lowest is ($0.94). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Millendo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.32) to ($3.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($2.44). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Millendo Therapeutics.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.04).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

MLND traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.54. 47,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,920. The stock has a market cap of $111.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.74. Millendo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $17.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 24.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 28,718 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 77.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 62.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 331,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 126,994 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 1,830.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 13,729 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 270.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead drug candidates include livoletide, an unacylated ghrelin analogue to treat for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and endogenous Cushing's syndrome.

