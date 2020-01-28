Zacks: Analysts Expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) to announce ($0.29) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 167.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $294.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RRGB. ValuEngine cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.43.

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.24. 152,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.38. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1-year low of $24.57 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The company has a market cap of $440.48 million, a P/E ratio of -40.05, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.62.

In other news, Director Gerard Johan Hart acquired 5,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Pace acquired 7,143 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.37 per share, for a total transaction of $195,503.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at $271,811.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 22,143 shares of company stock worth $607,904 in the last 90 days. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 65.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

