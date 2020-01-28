Zacks: Analysts Set $43.00 Target Price for Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $43.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.77 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Southern Missouri Bancorp an industry rank of 89 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMBC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ SMBC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.38. 12,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.74 and its 200 day moving average is $35.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.70. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $39.05.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $23.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.78 million. Research analysts anticipate that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,358 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,734 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,034 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,202 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the period. 49.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

