Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) will report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.44. Associated Banc reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $293.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.30 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 20.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASB shares. Bank of America set a $19.00 price objective on Associated Banc and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered Associated Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

In other Associated Banc news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $86,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,517.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Bohn sold 15,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $333,305.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,213.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,976 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter worth $35,221,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 342.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 669,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,560,000 after acquiring an additional 518,159 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 621.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 433,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,167,000 after acquiring an additional 373,531 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,074,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,760,000 after acquiring an additional 355,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth $7,164,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASB stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.50. The stock had a trading volume of 675,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,458. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21. Associated Banc has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $23.83.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

