Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for United Continental’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $0.45. United Continental reported earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that United Continental will report full year earnings of $12.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.10 to $13.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $14.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.25 to $15.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow United Continental.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.88 billion. United Continental had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UAL shares. UBS Group started coverage on United Continental in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on United Continental from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on United Continental in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised United Continental from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen set a $96.00 target price on United Continental and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.64.

In other United Continental news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total transaction of $92,821.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in United Continental by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Continental by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in United Continental by 427.8% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in United Continental by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in United Continental by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 287,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $77.05. 6,169,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,466,762. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.54 and its 200 day moving average is $88.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. United Continental has a 1-year low of $76.55 and a 1-year high of $96.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

