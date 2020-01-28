Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $205.37 Million

Brokerages expect Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) to post sales of $205.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Wix.Com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $206.07 million and the lowest is $203.02 million. Wix.Com posted sales of $164.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wix.Com will report full-year sales of $761.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $759.52 million to $762.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $958.56 million, with estimates ranging from $943.38 million to $976.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wix.Com.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $196.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.70 million. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 24.02%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $172.00 to $140.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $152.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wix.Com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.Com in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wix.Com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Wix.Com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.Com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

WIX traded up $3.17 on Friday, reaching $142.80. 386,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,639. Wix.Com has a one year low of $103.61 and a one year high of $155.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.04. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.28 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

