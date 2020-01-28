Zacks: Brokerages Expect SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.70 Million

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect that SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) will report $3.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for SAGE Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.73 million and the highest is $7.36 million. SAGE Therapeutics reported sales of $270,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,270.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics will report full year sales of $8.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.64 million to $12.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $62.18 million, with estimates ranging from $26.00 million to $203.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SAGE Therapeutics.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 million. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.00% and a negative net margin of 12,931.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 35600.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.63) EPS.

SAGE has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $160.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $206.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $190.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

In other SAGE Therapeutics news, CEO Jeffrey M. Jonas purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.20 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,500,826. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Albert Robichaud purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,604,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 102,592 shares in the company, valued at $6,582,302.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,748,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $503,261,000 after acquiring an additional 75,246 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,039,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,845,000 after acquiring an additional 84,138 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 790,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,829,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,776,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 570,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,035,000 after acquiring an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SAGE stock traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $68.64. 22,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,596. The company has a current ratio of 12.67, a quick ratio of 12.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.32. SAGE Therapeutics has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $193.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.87.

About SAGE Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Receive News & Ratings for SAGE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAGE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit