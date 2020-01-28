Zacks: Brokerages Expect SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) will report $3.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for SAGE Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.73 million and the highest is $7.36 million. SAGE Therapeutics reported sales of $270,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,270.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics will report full year sales of $8.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.64 million to $12.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $62.18 million, with estimates ranging from $26.00 million to $203.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SAGE Therapeutics.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 million. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.00% and a negative net margin of 12,931.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 35600.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.63) EPS.

SAGE has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $160.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $206.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $190.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

In other SAGE Therapeutics news, CEO Jeffrey M. Jonas purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.20 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,500,826. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Albert Robichaud purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,604,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 102,592 shares in the company, valued at $6,582,302.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,748,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $503,261,000 after acquiring an additional 75,246 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,039,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,845,000 after acquiring an additional 84,138 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 790,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,829,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,776,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 570,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,035,000 after acquiring an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SAGE stock traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $68.64. 22,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,596. The company has a current ratio of 12.67, a quick ratio of 12.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.32. SAGE Therapeutics has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $193.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.87.

About SAGE Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

