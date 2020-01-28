Zacks: Brokerages Expect Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Will Post Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) will announce $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Target’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.74. Target posted earnings per share of $1.53 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Target will report full year earnings of $6.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Target from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.78. The stock had a trading volume of 322,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,651,468. The company has a market capitalization of $57.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.23. Target has a 52 week low of $69.07 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Target by 161.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 261 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

