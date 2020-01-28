Zacks: Brokerages Expect TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) will report earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for TJX Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. TJX Companies reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TJX Companies will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TJX Companies.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Nomura started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.42.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.39. 1,695,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,863,404. TJX Companies has a one year low of $48.19 and a one year high of $63.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.68. The company has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

