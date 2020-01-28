Zacks: Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.
Zacks has also assigned Greenlight Capital Re an industry rank of 68 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
GLRE has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.
Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $131.58 million during the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 10.90%.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,405,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,423,000 after buying an additional 12,542 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,241,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,028,000 after acquiring an additional 47,018 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,015,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,112,000 after acquiring an additional 118,855 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in Greenlight Capital Re during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,490,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares during the last quarter. 50.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Greenlight Capital Re
Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, energy, cyber, and terrorism products.
