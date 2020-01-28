Zacks: Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) Given $11.50 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $11.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Innate Pharma an industry rank of 78 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

IPHA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Innate Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Innate Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Innate Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of IPHA opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.78. Innate Pharma has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $8.24.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer in France and internationally. The company offers IPH4102, an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for cutaneous T-cell lymphomas; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat various cancer indications and tumors; and IPH5401, a therapeutic antibody that binds and blocks C5a receptors expressed on subsets of myeloid-derived suppressor cells and neutrophils.

