Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the identification and development of orphan neurologic indications and other neurological pathways. The company’s pipeline includes BHV-0223, which is a formulation of a glutamate-modulating agent; BHV-4157, which is a new chemical entity that modulates glutamate and BHV-5000, which is an in-licensed investigational agent of the Company targeting N-Methyl-D-Aspartate receptor antagonism which are in clinical trial stage. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is based in NEW HAVEN, United States. “

BHVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Leerink Swann upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.25.

NYSE BHVN traded up $1.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.43. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $67.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.32.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.47). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric Aguiar sold 6,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $351,253.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kimberly Gentile sold 3,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $208,673.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,673.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,544 shares of company stock valued at $9,506,726. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 511.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

