Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based, full-service commercial bank holding company. The Bank offers a range of lending, depository and related financial services to commercial, industrial and governmental customers. ConnectOne provides secured and unsecured loans, mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, working capital loans, and real estate construction loans, as well as collection services, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services. The Bank, through its subsidiary, provides financial services, including brokerage services, insurance and annuities, mutual funds and financial planning. It also offers various money market services. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc., is based in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. “

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.41. 1,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,714. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. ConnectOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.81 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.98.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $49.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNOB. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 163.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.