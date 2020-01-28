Zacks Investment Research Lowers CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) to Sell

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CorMedix Inc. is a development-stage pharmaceutical company that seeks to in-license, develop and commercialize therapeutic products for the treatment of cardiac and renal dysfunction, also known as cardiorenal disease. CorMedix’s goal is to treat kidney disease by reducing the commonly associated cardiovascular and metabolic complications. The Company’s therapeutic candidates for cardiorenal disease may be small molecules, biologicals, devices and/or diagnostics (tests) that enable therapy. Its product pipeline includes: CRMD001, a unique formulation Deferiprone which is in development to prevent Contrast-Induced Acute Kidney Injury and to slow progression of Chronic Kidney Disease; CRMD002, a diagnostic test for urinary labile iron; CRMD003 (Neutrolin®, an antimicrobial/anticoagulant solution) is in development to prevent Catheter Related Bloodstream Infection; CRMD004, a pressure sensitive gel which has many uses, including extending the benefits of Neutrolin®. CorMedix Inc. is based in Summit, New Jersey. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on CorMedix in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded CorMedix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

CRMD traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $6.78. The company had a trading volume of 138,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,322. CorMedix has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $13.70.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.19 million.

In other CorMedix news, Director Mehmood Khan purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $111,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,251.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CorMedix by 231.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,397,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,535,000 after purchasing an additional 975,813 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CorMedix by 12.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,032,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after acquiring an additional 111,060 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in CorMedix by 12.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 434,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 47,865 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CorMedix in the second quarter valued at $2,958,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in CorMedix by 131.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 58,803 shares during the period.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

