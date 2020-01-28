Zacks Investment Research Lowers Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) to Sell

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, OC-01, is being developed as a nasal spray to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OYST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Oyster Point Pharma in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Oyster Point Pharma in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Oyster Point Pharma in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ OYST opened at $34.66 on Tuesday. Oyster Point Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.38.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported ($8.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($7.59). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oyster Point Pharma will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Clare Ozawa bought 562,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.02 per share, for a total transaction of $9,573,750.00. Also, CFO Daniel Lochner bought 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $107,226.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 787,800 shares of company stock valued at $12,438,256.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease, as well as Phase III clinical trial for the neurotrophic keratitis.

