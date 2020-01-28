Zadar Ventures (CVE:ZAD) Trading Down 3.2%

Zadar Ventures Ltd (CVE:ZAD) shares were down 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, approximately 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 41,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The firm has a market cap of $3.13 million and a PE ratio of -4.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.11.

About Zadar Ventures (CVE:ZAD)

Zadar Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for lithium and uranium deposits. The company holds an option to acquire interests in the East Boundary mineral claims that covers an area of 1,888 hectares located in Northern British Columbia's prolific Golden Triangle; and Whiskey Gap project located in Alberta.

