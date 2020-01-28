ZEN Graphene Solutions (CVE:ZEN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.36

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2020

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd (CVE:ZEN) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.36 and traded as low as $0.35. ZEN Graphene Solutions shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 5,215 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27.

ZEN Graphene Solutions Company Profile (CVE:ZEN)

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the mining of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for graphite. It holds a 100% interest in the Albany property located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as Zenyatta Ventures Ltd.

