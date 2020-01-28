Zilliqa Price Up 0.8% This Week (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 28th. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Zilliqa token can currently be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Coinhub, Tokenomy and Hotbit. Zilliqa has a market cap of $50.75 million and $5.93 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.66 or 0.03179541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011095 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00196078 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00029044 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00123573 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa’s genesis date was November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,150,645,523 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,859,178,370 tokens. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, BitMart, OTCBTC, Binance, Tokenomy, BiteBTC, Upbit, Kyber Network, AirSwap, GOPAX, Ethfinex, Hotbit, Koinex, DEx.top, FCoin, OOOBTC, IDEX, OKEx, Gate.io, Zebpay, Kucoin, Radar Relay, Korbit, BitForex, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bithumb, DragonEX, Huobi, WazirX, Coinhub, UEX, Bitbns and Coinone. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

