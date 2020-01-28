ZrCoin (ZRC) Price Down 5.6% This Week

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. ZrCoin has a market capitalization of $6.69 million and $92,257.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZrCoin token can now be bought for about $1.46 or 0.00016166 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZrCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.00 or 0.03150139 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011066 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00195714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00028988 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00123790 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ZrCoin

ZrCoin’s genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,578,602 tokens. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

ZrCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZrCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZrCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.