ZumCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $893,906.00 (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar. One ZumCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. ZumCoin has a market cap of $893,906.00 and $3.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000046 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZumCoin Coin Trading

ZumCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

