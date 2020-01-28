Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of Zynex Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) were up 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.55 and last traded at $10.50, approximately 232,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 346,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZYXI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Zynex in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Zynex in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Get Zynex alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $325.47 million, a P/E ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.41.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Zynex had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $11.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Zynex Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zynex during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,257,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zynex during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,957,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Zynex by 15.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 40,907 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynex during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,586,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynex during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,345,000. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI)

Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.