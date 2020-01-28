Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of Zynex Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) were up 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.55 and last traded at $10.50, approximately 232,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 346,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZYXI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Zynex in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Zynex in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.
The company has a market capitalization of $325.47 million, a P/E ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.41.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zynex during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,257,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zynex during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,957,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Zynex by 15.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 40,907 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynex during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,586,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynex during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,345,000. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
About Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI)
Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.
