$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BlackBerry’s earnings. BlackBerry posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackBerry will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BlackBerry.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.31 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

BB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, December 20th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised BlackBerry from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

BlackBerry stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. BlackBerry has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.26. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.61 and a beta of 1.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the third quarter worth $26,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 73.8% in the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the third quarter worth $80,000. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 29.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the second quarter valued at $98,000. 51.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

