$0.07 EPS Expected for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. AdaptHealth reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.51. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AdaptHealth.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AHCO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO remained flat at $$12.90 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,102. AdaptHealth has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.21. The stock has a market cap of $403.13 million, a PE ratio of 99.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.29.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

