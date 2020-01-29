$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Wendys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.07. Wendys posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Wendys will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wendys.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Wendys had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $437.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Stephens set a $24.00 target price on Wendys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Wendys from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.07.

In other news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 283,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $6,054,862.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 685,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,618,518.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 13,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $279,368.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,333.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wendys by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wendys by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Wendys by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Wendys by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Wendys by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 52,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.03. 1,914,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,248,269. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. Wendys has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $22.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.87.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

