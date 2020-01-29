-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Phreesia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.10). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PHR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

NYSE PHR traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $31.15. 407,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,856. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Phreesia has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $31.38.

In other Phreesia news, Director Scott Perricelli sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $48,960,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 69,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total value of $2,025,798.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 632,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,445,445.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,426,569 shares of company stock valued at $59,728,120 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Phreesia by 3,667.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 71,267 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,982,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,881,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,225,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. 51.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Earnings History and Estimates for Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

