$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tronox’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Tronox reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Tronox will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tronox.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.64 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Tronox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Tronox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of Tronox stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $9.46. 23,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,564. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 3.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83. Tronox has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tronox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,922,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tronox by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,304,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,568,000 after buying an additional 40,275 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC boosted its position in Tronox by 56.1% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 4,996,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,959 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Tronox by 6.5% in the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,335,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,988,000 after purchasing an additional 264,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tronox by 10.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,109,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,812,000 after acquiring an additional 303,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

