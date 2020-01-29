$0.48 EPS Expected for Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) to announce $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Proofpoint posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $2.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Proofpoint.

PFPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.30.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP Blake P. Salle sold 10,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $1,257,165.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,134.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total value of $295,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,510.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,479 shares of company stock valued at $7,908,841. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFPT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Proofpoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,297,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Proofpoint by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,685,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,991,000 after acquiring an additional 240,427 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Proofpoint by 21,856.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 175,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,668,000 after acquiring an additional 174,852 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Proofpoint by 1.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,258,637 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $993,101,000 after acquiring an additional 143,412 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Proofpoint by 17.0% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 927,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,532,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFPT traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.99. 611,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,352. Proofpoint has a 52 week low of $97.66 and a 52 week high of $133.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of -57.91 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.87.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

