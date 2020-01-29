$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will announce $0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Starbucks reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. Weeden reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.24.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $845,610.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,629.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954 over the last three months. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $83,893,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1,336.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 920,478 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $81,389,000 after purchasing an additional 856,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3,690.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 621,731 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $54,973,000 after buying an additional 605,330 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,546,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $136,752,000 after buying an additional 490,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Starbucks by 14.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,719,344 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $328,864,000 after purchasing an additional 482,072 shares during the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,350,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,730,162. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.45. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $65.91 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

