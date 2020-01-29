$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2020

Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will announce $0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Starbucks reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. Weeden reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.24.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $845,610.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,629.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954 over the last three months. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $83,893,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1,336.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 920,478 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $81,389,000 after purchasing an additional 856,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3,690.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 621,731 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $54,973,000 after buying an additional 605,330 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,546,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $136,752,000 after buying an additional 490,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Starbucks by 14.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,719,344 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $328,864,000 after purchasing an additional 482,072 shares during the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,350,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,730,162. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.45. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $65.91 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Starbucks (SBUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit