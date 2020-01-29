$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2020

Brokerages predict that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) will announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.83. CIRCOR International reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.46 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $237.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.93 million. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 14.23% and a positive return on equity of 8.98%. CIRCOR International’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CIR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

CIR traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,343. The company has a market capitalization of $882.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.18. CIRCOR International has a twelve month low of $25.66 and a twelve month high of $47.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the third quarter worth $98,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 18.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 64.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 105.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CIRCOR International (CIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit