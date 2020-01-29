$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) will announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.83. CIRCOR International reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.46 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CIRCOR International.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $237.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.93 million. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 14.23% and a positive return on equity of 8.98%. CIRCOR International’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CIR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

CIR traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,343. The company has a market capitalization of $882.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.18. CIRCOR International has a twelve month low of $25.66 and a twelve month high of $47.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the third quarter worth $98,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 18.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 64.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 105.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CIRCOR International (CIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.