$1.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) will report sales of $1.00 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Albemarle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $929.86 million to $1.05 billion. Albemarle posted sales of $921.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full-year sales of $3.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $879.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ALB has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Albemarle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Albemarle from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. SunTrust Banks cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.20.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 2,753 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $197,004.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,751,533. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.4% during the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 13,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 46,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 8,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.4% during the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ALB opened at $80.20 on Friday. Albemarle has a one year low of $58.63 and a one year high of $93.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.59.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

