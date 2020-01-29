$1.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to announce $1.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hasbro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.48 billion and the lowest is $1.41 billion. Hasbro posted sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full year sales of $4.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hasbro.

A number of research analysts have commented on HAS shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.25.

NASDAQ HAS traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $82.87 and a twelve month high of $126.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 70.65%.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,365,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,488,124.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

