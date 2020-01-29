$1.71 EPS Expected for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the lowest is $1.65. Reliance Steel & Aluminum reported earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full year earnings of $9.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.57 to $9.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $9.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

RS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America set a $115.00 price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.80.

RS traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,908. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a twelve month low of $79.09 and a twelve month high of $122.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.33.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $360,660.00. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,320 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total value of $619,035.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,195.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,160 shares of company stock worth $2,589,192. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at $337,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 203,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,665 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 705.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,389,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

