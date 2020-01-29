132,344 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Acquired by Liquid Strategies LLC

Liquid Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 132,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,075,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 12.9% of Liquid Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 138,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,834,000 after acquiring an additional 17,568 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 61,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV now owns 197,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,593,000 after acquiring an additional 79,422 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.71. 2,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,957. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.03 and a 52-week high of $115.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.18.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

