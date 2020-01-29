$150.40 Million in Sales Expected for Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) will post $150.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Blucora’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $149.36 million and the highest is $150.95 million. Blucora posted sales of $101.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Blucora will report full year sales of $718.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $717.88 million to $719.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $832.74 million, with estimates ranging from $805.30 million to $863.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Blucora.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.58 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 2.22%. Blucora’s revenue was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BCOR. Zacks Investment Research raised Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Blucora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded Blucora from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Blucora presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

In other Blucora news, CEO John S. Clendening sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $355,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Blucora in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Blucora in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Blucora in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 13,113 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Blucora in the fourth quarter worth $325,000. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCOR traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $22.82. 188,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,126. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 108.67, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.63. Blucora has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $37.17.

Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

