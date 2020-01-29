1,801 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Bought by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 151.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $190.19 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $141.18 and a twelve month high of $193.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.5077 per share. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

