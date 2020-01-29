1,972,928 Shares in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,972,928 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 1.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,445,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,560,000 after acquiring an additional 196,726 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,967,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,741,000 after acquiring an additional 218,346 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 862,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,596,000 after acquiring an additional 26,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 294.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 563,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,249,000. 3.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De stock opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $8.74. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.76.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.1855 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.45.

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

