$2.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) to report sales of $2.82 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.78 billion and the highest is $2.85 billion. Canadian National Railway reported sales of $2.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full-year sales of $11.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.66 billion to $12.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.28 billion to $13.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Canadian National Railway.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 29.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. Bank of America upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Benchmark started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.31.

Shares of CNI traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,881,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,648. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $80.95 and a 52-week high of $96.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.32.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 53.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian National Railway (CNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.