216,675 Shares in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Acquired by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 216,675 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,180,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Levi Strauss & Co. as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,127 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 100,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $493,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 25,932 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 12,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

LEVI opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.17. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $24.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LEVI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Macquarie began coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Levi Strauss & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.63.

In related news, major shareholder Walter J. Haas sold 50,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $867,807.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 18,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $380,992.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,687 shares in the company, valued at $337,077.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 937,288 shares of company stock worth $17,295,877. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

