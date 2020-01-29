$320.50 Million in Sales Expected for Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) to report $320.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Integer’s earnings. Integer posted sales of $303.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integer will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Integer.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. Integer had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $303.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.76.

In other news, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $571,480.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,982.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter H. Soderberg sold 1,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $139,937.84. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Integer by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Integer in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integer in the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integer by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integer by 656.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

ITGR stock traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $88.44. The company had a trading volume of 135,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,809. Integer has a 12-month low of $67.72 and a 12-month high of $92.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.02.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

